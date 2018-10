Ινδονησία: Συντριβή αεροσκάφους της Lion Air με 188 επιβαίνοντες

387779.1

WATCH: Debris from #LionAir flight #JT610 floating in the sea off Java, after it crashed shortly after take off from Jakarta (📹: BNPB Indonesia) https://t.co/4jVWZli7ag pic.twitter.com/A8v34SYC85 — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) October 29, 2018

A search and rescue team collects the remains and personal effects of passengers on #LionAir flight #JT610. A total of 17 boats are on site, from police, Basarnas and other agencies, reports @jamesmassola https://t.co/hrcCQwxAp0 Pics: Basarnas search and rescue team, Jakarta pic.twitter.com/qUnTQjNkBO — The Age (@theage) October 29, 2018

#JT610 has now been confirmed to have crashed.



The Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger plane lost contact with ground control minutes after taking off from Jakarta, as it was crossing the sea. 😭#PrayForJT610 pic.twitter.com/3eMyPxeIaj — Balqis Sidiqia (@BalqisSidiqia) October 29, 2018