Αναγκαστική προσγείωση αεροσκάφους που μετέφερε την Μελάνια Τραμπ ΦΩΤΟ

First Lady's aircraft safely on the ground back at Andrews. No rush to get off the plane after smoke and burning smell detected. Problem developed about 10 minutes after take-off en route Philadelphia for @FLOTUS hospital remarks. Press and officials calmly led off the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/PFX11v5xJg

JUST IN: First Lady Melania Trump's plane has landed safely at Andrews after a "mechanical issue" and smoke were reported on board. Shortly after takeoff passengers were given wet towels to cover their faces in case the smoke became too strong.