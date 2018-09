Ρωσία και Χίλαρυ οι προτεραιότητες του Τραμπ ανήμερα της 11ης Σεπτεμβρίου

383011.1

“We have found nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia, absolutely zero, but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.” @SaraCarterDC @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI - but the world is watching, and they get it completely. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018