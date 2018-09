Σε καραντίνα στο αεροδρόμιο JFK αεροσκάφος της Emirates

Πρόκειται για την πτήση 203, η οποία και προσγειώθηκε στο αεροδρόμιο των ΗΠΑ στις 9:10 το πρωί.(Τοπική ώρα)

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority.