Φλόριντα: Πυροβολισμοί με νεκρούς σε τουρνουά video game στο Τζάκσονβιλ

381635.1

Ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο ωστόσο για τέσσερις νεκρούς και 11 τραυματίες.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018