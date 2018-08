Νέο επεισόδιο με Άγκυρα για τους 8: «Η Ελλάδα προστατεύει τους εχθρούς μας»

381353.1

Greek Council of State has ruled that the coup plotter terrorists who fled to Greece after the failed coup attempt of 15 July will be granted asylum status. It is another scandalous decree by the Greek judiciary to protect coup plotter terrorists. — Ömer Çelik (@omerrcelik) 22 Αυγούστου 2018

Greece suffered a lot from coups in the past but it is obvious now that there are other motives for Greek judiciary to leave the path of law and instead protect coup plotters. — Ömer Çelik (@omerrcelik) 22 Αυγούστου 2018

Fight against coup plotters should also be based on principles likewise w/ the fight against terrorism. Double standards in fight against terrorism is tantamount to supporting terrorism. Judicial decrees which protect coup plotters are also tantamount to supporting coup attempt — Ömer Çelik (@omerrcelik) 22 Αυγούστου 2018

We will resolutely continue our fight against coup plotters as we do against terrorism. In this fight, we will never forget who support terrorists by providing arms and who protect coup plotters by judicial decrees. — Ömer Çelik (@omerrcelik) 22 Αυγούστου 2018