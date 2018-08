Τουλάχιστον 4 νεκροί από πυροβολισμούς στο Φρέντρικτον. Συνελήφθη ύποπτος

380586.1

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.



Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.



Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 Αυγούστου 2018











Fredericton Police Force reporting multiple fatalities. No more information is available. pic.twitter.com/g4cch8cBLC — Nathalie Sturgeon (@nthlstrgn) 10 Αυγούστου 2018

Police continue to on scene of a shooting on Brookside Drive. Please avoid the area.



Due to the volume of calls, please refrain from calling the police station directly, and in case of emergency continue to call 9-1-1. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 Αυγούστου 2018

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 Αυγούστου 2018