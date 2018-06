Ένας νεκρός και 22 τραυματίες σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιου Τζέρσει των ΗΠΑ

A shooter opened fire during a 24-hour arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey. Witnesses say several people have been injured. https://t.co/PYan7e1TwG pic.twitter.com/wW3r3IqUBJ

Any moment we will be receiving an update from officials regarding the #Trenton mass shooting that broke out at around 2:45 this morning. At this time there are 20 people injured, 16 people shot, 1 person dead. pic.twitter.com/qtsAo7sTBo