Κατέρρευσε πεζογέφυρα στο Μαϊάμι της Φλόριντα - «Υπάρχουν αρκετοί νεκροί»

Η αστυνομία του Μαϊάμι έχει καλέσει τους πολίτες να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή.

Witnesses to the pedestrian bridge collapse on Florida International University Miami campus say they "didn't hear anything, didn't see anything, it just fell." https://t.co/3kekuhfTgx pic.twitter.com/pofrpR7U94

BREAKING: A portion of a new pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Miami, "mass causalities" reported. NBC-affiliate WTVJ:



- Bridge is located near Florida International University

- Bridge was not yet open

- Several cars believed to be trapped beneath the bridge pic.twitter.com/ZgvBiqyG6R