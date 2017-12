Ένας συλληφθείς και τραυματίας μετά την έκρηξη στη Νέα Υόρκη (videos)

362200.1

VIDEO Συναγερμός στη Νέα Υόρκη - Έκρηξη σε σταθμό λεωφορείων

» (σ.σ ο βομβιστής)

BREAKING: New York City police are responding to reports of an explosion at 42nd St. and 8th Ave, subways being evacuated https://t.co/s1mCexB2tM pic.twitter.com/nhWC2Z7673 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2017

I'm outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal, where police say they're responding to a possible explosion. I've talked to a couple people who said they heard a loud sound, but nothing is confirmed pic.twitter.com/5GhzHZnmfS — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2017

MANHATTAN *EXPLOSION* IN TRANSIT 8TH AV & W 44 ST. POSSIBLE EXPLOSIVE DEVICE. NUMEROUS AMBULANCES BEING REQUESTED. BOMB SQUAD REQUESTED AS WELL.

NYPD requesting a Level 1 mobilization.

Possible secondary device as well. pic.twitter.com/0noHWW3oMr — Jack Daniels (@jkdanials) 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2017

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2017