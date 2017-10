Τραμπ για Μάναφορτ: Ψευδείς ειδήσεις, ελέγξτε τους Δημοκρατικούς

358875.1

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Οκτωβρίου 2017

....came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Οκτωβρίου 2017

I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Οκτωβρίου 2017