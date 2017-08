ΗΠΑ: Ο Τραμπ καταδικάζει την απομάκρυνση των αγαλμάτων των Νοτίων

353316.1

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 Αυγούστου 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 Αυγούστου 2017