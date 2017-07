ΗΠΑ: Υπό έλεγχο η πυρκαγιά σε πολυώροφο κτίριο στη Χονολουλού

DEVELOPING: Evacuations underway at high-rise building in Honolulu after four-alarm fire erupts. (Video by Greg Walker.) pic.twitter.com/9Tf2uakhwc

JUST IN: Fire at Honolulu high-rise lacking sprinklers, with at least 3 dead, is "under control," mayor says https://t.co/D9i4OvxSKR pic.twitter.com/rZ0enH9Ov9