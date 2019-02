Αμερικανοί διασκεδάζουν στο πολιτικό ψύχος με «κατεψυγμένα» μαλλιά (VID)

As the #PolarVortex brings heavy snow and freezing conditions to the US Midwest, residents of Minnesota have been taking part in the 'frozen pants' challenge. For the latest on America's big freeze, head here: https://t.co/Kzv3Fd44I8 pic.twitter.com/91uQ9tkOws

A woman in Iowa got a shock when she ventured outside with wet hair in freezing weather conditions brought to the US by the #PolarVortex.



Read more about the big freeze in America's Midwest: https://t.co/hJ11rBVkMZ pic.twitter.com/28WytmeJuj