Συνελήφθη άνδρας στο αεροδρόμιο του Δουβλίνου…επειδή κυνηγούσε το αεροπλάνο

A late passenger has been pinned to the ground by @DublinAirport police after running out of the terminal towards the plane pleading and shouting at the pilot to wait. 1/... @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/TJL22qfNCt

Moments earlier he’d been inside banging on the window of the terminal asking ground crew to hold the plane. He somehow made it out to the Ryanair aircraft which was taxiing. When police arrived there was a scuffle and he was pinned to the tarmac. 2/... @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/mzEbD6fHyw