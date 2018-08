Βίντεο: Εκατομμύρια μυρμήγκια δημιούργησαν γέφυρα και επιτίθενται σε σφήκες

Attack of legionary ants (also known as army ants or marabunta) to a wasp honeycomb. Impressive the level of swarm intelligence and collective computation to form that bridge. pic.twitter.com/StvDkmv8x8

If you want to know more about the collective behavior of army ants making these impressive largely decentralized self-organized systems, check out this video with Simon Garnier (@sjmgarnier) from the New Jersey Institute of Technology (@NJIT) pic.twitter.com/3dukAIvcLf