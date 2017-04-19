H «γνωστή άγνωστη» Β. Κορέα με τη ματιά των ξένων δημοσιογράφων (pics-vids)

Στόχος των εορτασμών, και κυρίως της στρατιωτικής παρέλασης, ήταν να σταλεί ένα μήνυμα στη διεθνή κοινότητα, και ειδικότερα στις ΗΠΑ, τη Νότια Κορέα και την Ιαπωνία, για τη στρατιωτική ισχύ της χώρας.
Με τα βίντεο και τις φωτογραφίες τους, ξένοι δημοσιογράφοι είχαν την ευκαιρία να αναδείξουν άγνωστες πτυχές της καθημερινότητας των πολιτών της πρωτεύουσας Πιονγκγιάνγκ, υπό το άγρυπνο βλέμμα των βορειοκορεατικών αρχών βέβαια.
Aπό τις πινακίδες με τα "εγκεκριμένα" από το κράτος 15 κουρέματα για τα δύο φύλα μέχρι τα λεωφορεία και τους συρμούς - αντίκες, και από τις παγόδες μέχρι τους υπερσύγχρονους ουρανοξύστες και το άγρυπνο βλέμμα των φρουρών του καθεστώτος η Βόρεια Κορέας μάς αποκαλύπτεται. Έστω και σε περιορισμένο βαθμό.
Sunday fun in Pyongyang. Yes, this is #NorthKorea... entry is about $10 #CBC pic.twitter.com/XgMU4O9UHn— Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) 16 Απριλίου 2017
#NorthKorea missile launch fails, using submarine-based weapon similar to ones shown in yesterday's parade: #SouthKorea & US officials #CBC pic.twitter.com/VQ6m252LrI— Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) 16 Απριλίου 2017
Looking at North Koreans looking back at us. Sums up these gov run media tours. Great iphone snap by @lilyarieslee pic.twitter.com/avsLImeB63— John Sudworth (@TheJohnSudworth) 18 Απριλίου 2017
Life goes on in Pyongyang #NorthKorea, subways keep running. No sign of evacuation (as rumored) or panic in people's faces #CBC pic.twitter.com/UXInPqJNhv— Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) 15 Απριλίου 2017
North Korea is the ultimate Big Brother, always lurking behind the corner. This shot at #Pyongyang airport sums up my trip. #ylemaailmalla pic.twitter.com/E3QQB1Uq5h— Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 19 Απριλίου 2017
#NorthKorea kids sing the praises of long range nuclear missiles at pageant in Pyongyang today - as country strives to arm itself #CBC pic.twitter.com/cQDAs10kAO— Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) 14 Απριλίου 2017
Enjoyed the legendary mystery-meat burger (I'm guessing pork), the only snack served on Air Koryo, on flight from #Pyongyang. #ylemaailmalla pic.twitter.com/B1uTeYLdPg— Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 18 Απριλίου 2017
In the #Pyongyang Zoo, kids can choose to pose for a photo in either one of these cute toys. I wonder which is more popular? #ylemaailmalla pic.twitter.com/m7TA8Nr9ub— Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 16 Απριλίου 2017
And so it started, still celebrating the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung's birthday which was yesterday. However, Kim Jong Un not present. pic.twitter.com/qitAUdYDN2— Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 16 Απριλίου 2017
Equality in North Korea: Both sexes have 15 approved haircut models. You can forget about dyeing your hair though. #ylemaailmalla #pyongyang pic.twitter.com/U9CoYwLgt0— Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 16 Απριλίου 2017
Pyongyang calling! Finally here and even with a 3G data connection. The new Ryomyong street apartment buildings look fancy. #ylemaailmalla pic.twitter.com/bjCAZc8LGg— Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 12 Απριλίου 2017
An example of what our minder doesn't like us to film #Pyongyang #Dprk pic.twitter.com/vGTrCG15kW— Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) 18 Απριλίου 2017
Taking center stage in #Pyongyang's Sci Tech Complex is this missile #Dprk pic.twitter.com/7XGJuB4heg— Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) 17 Απριλίου 2017
#Pyongyang at midnight; I didn't add the music, it came from across the river #Dprk pic.twitter.com/TFSPa1VUPy— Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) 17 Απριλίου 2017
