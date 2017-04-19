H «γνωστή άγνωστη» Β. Κορέα με τη ματιά των ξένων δημοσιογράφων (pics-vids)

344373.1

Sunday fun in Pyongyang. Yes, this is #NorthKorea... entry is about $10 #CBC pic.twitter.com/XgMU4O9UHn — Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) 16 Απριλίου 2017

#NorthKorea missile launch fails, using submarine-based weapon similar to ones shown in yesterday's parade: #SouthKorea & US officials #CBC pic.twitter.com/VQ6m252LrI — Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) 16 Απριλίου 2017

Looking at North Koreans looking back at us. Sums up these gov run media tours. Great iphone snap by @lilyarieslee pic.twitter.com/avsLImeB63 — John Sudworth (@TheJohnSudworth) 18 Απριλίου 2017

Life goes on in Pyongyang #NorthKorea, subways keep running. No sign of evacuation (as rumored) or panic in people's faces #CBC pic.twitter.com/UXInPqJNhv — Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) 15 Απριλίου 2017

North Korea is the ultimate Big Brother, always lurking behind the corner. This shot at #Pyongyang airport sums up my trip. #ylemaailmalla pic.twitter.com/E3QQB1Uq5h — Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 19 Απριλίου 2017

#NorthKorea kids sing the praises of long range nuclear missiles at pageant in Pyongyang today - as country strives to arm itself #CBC pic.twitter.com/cQDAs10kAO — Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) 14 Απριλίου 2017

Enjoyed the legendary mystery-meat burger (I'm guessing pork), the only snack served on Air Koryo, on flight from #Pyongyang. #ylemaailmalla pic.twitter.com/B1uTeYLdPg — Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 18 Απριλίου 2017

In the #Pyongyang Zoo, kids can choose to pose for a photo in either one of these cute toys. I wonder which is more popular? #ylemaailmalla pic.twitter.com/m7TA8Nr9ub — Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 16 Απριλίου 2017

And so it started, still celebrating the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung's birthday which was yesterday. However, Kim Jong Un not present. pic.twitter.com/qitAUdYDN2 — Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 16 Απριλίου 2017

Equality in North Korea: Both sexes have 15 approved haircut models. You can forget about dyeing your hair though. #ylemaailmalla #pyongyang pic.twitter.com/U9CoYwLgt0 — Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 16 Απριλίου 2017

Pyongyang calling! Finally here and even with a 3G data connection. The new Ryomyong street apartment buildings look fancy. #ylemaailmalla pic.twitter.com/bjCAZc8LGg — Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) 12 Απριλίου 2017

An example of what our minder doesn't like us to film #Pyongyang #Dprk pic.twitter.com/vGTrCG15kW — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) 18 Απριλίου 2017

Taking center stage in #Pyongyang's Sci Tech Complex is this missile #Dprk pic.twitter.com/7XGJuB4heg — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) 17 Απριλίου 2017