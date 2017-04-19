ΖΩΗ

H «γνωστή άγνωστη» Β. Κορέα με τη ματιά των ξένων δημοσιογράφων (pics-vids)

Οι ξένοι δημοσιογράφοι έχουν την ευκαιρία να αναδείξουν άγνωστες πτυχές της καθημερινότητας των πολιτών της πρωτεύουσας Πιονγκγιάνγκ

 
Τη "γνωστή άγνωστη" Βόρεια Κορέα έχουμε την ευκαιρία να γνωρίσουμε λίγο καλύτερα με τη ματιά των ξένων δημοσιογράφων που προσεκλήθησαν από το καθεστώς στο πλαίσιο της 105ης επετείου από τη γέννηση του ιδρυτή της Λαϊκής Δημοκρατίας, Κιμ Ιλ Σουνγκ.

Στόχος των εορτασμών, και κυρίως της στρατιωτικής παρέλασης, ήταν να σταλεί ένα μήνυμα στη διεθνή κοινότητα, και ειδικότερα στις ΗΠΑ, τη Νότια Κορέα και την Ιαπωνία, για τη στρατιωτική ισχύ της χώρας.

Με τα βίντεο και τις φωτογραφίες τους, ξένοι δημοσιογράφοι είχαν την ευκαιρία να αναδείξουν άγνωστες πτυχές της καθημερινότητας των πολιτών της πρωτεύουσας Πιονγκγιάνγκ, υπό το άγρυπνο βλέμμα των βορειοκορεατικών αρχών βέβαια.

Aπό τις πινακίδες με τα "εγκεκριμένα" από το κράτος 15 κουρέματα για τα δύο φύλα μέχρι τα λεωφορεία και τους συρμούς - αντίκες, και από τις παγόδες μέχρι τους υπερσύγχρονους ουρανοξύστες και το άγρυπνο βλέμμα των φρουρών του καθεστώτος η Βόρεια Κορέας μάς αποκαλύπτεται. Έστω και σε περιορισμένο βαθμό. 


Tags: Πγιονγκιάνγκ, Κορέα, ΗΠΑ, Τραμπ, Ουάσιγκτον
 
