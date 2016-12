Σοκ και θλίψη στο Χόλιγουντ μετά και τον ξαφνικό θάνατο της Κάρι Φίσερ

334642.1

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

She loved to give one the oddest and most randomly silly presents. These are the last three things she gave me. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/qmI7YWqlZ6 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

Carrie Fisher- what a hard, wild, exciting, fun, teaching life you led. Sorry you've left but may the Force be with you. RIP #carriefisher — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

Damn — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016