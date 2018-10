Bίντεο από την στιγμή που ο εγκέλαδος χτυπά την Ζάκυνθο

έγινε αισθητός σε διάφορες περιοχές της Ελλάδας,

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake took place in Greece today. The epicenter of the quake was reported to be in the Iyon Sea, 250 km west to Athens.



Users shared footage on social media of the quake, that happened in a depth of 16.6 km. pic.twitter.com/p4VrGUXT9y