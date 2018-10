Τουρκία: Δεν θα επιτρέψουμε άλλη παρενόχληση πλοίου μας στο Αιγαίο

387361.1

#BREAKING Turkey to take necessary measures if a decision is taken contrary to its rights, interests in Aegean Sea, Defense Minister says — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) October 24, 2018

#BREAKING Turkey will never allow another harassment to any Turkish ship in Eastern Mediterranean: Defense Minister — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) October 24, 2018

#BREAKING Turkey favors to solve this issue peacefully without any close conflict, defense minister says on Greek demand to extend territorial waters — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) October 24, 2018