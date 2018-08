Η Αθήνα ανάμεσα τις 12 υποψήφιες ευρωπαϊκές πόλεις για το βραβείο iCapital

📣#iCapitalAwards 2018 finalist cities are known! Aarhus 🇩🇰, Antwerp 🇧🇪, Athens 🇬🇷, Bristol 🇬🇧, Gothenburg 🇸🇪, Hamburg 🇩🇪, Leuven 🇧🇪, Lisbon 🇵🇹, Madrid 🇪🇸, Toulouse 🇫🇷, Umeå 🇸🇪, & Vienna 🇦🇹 are the best places for Europeans to innovate! Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/XIwGC34YAz