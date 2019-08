Η επόμενη μέρα μετά την έκρηξη στον εμπορικό πόλεμο & η αλήθεια των αριθμών

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ «ξεσπάθωσε» πριν αναχωρήσει για το G7 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



AP Photo/Richard Drew



As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great...