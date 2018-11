Μαλιμπού: Ο Στάνλεϊ η καμηλοπάρδαλη κι άλλα εξωτικά ζώα επέζησαν της φωτιάς

#StanleyTheGiraffe was spotted alive and apparently unharmed this morning after a weekend of concern over the animal's health and safety #WoolseyFire https://t.co/C2bmZxYGHk pic.twitter.com/hTXspF1yFD

Any CA people please RT!! Stanley the giraffe was abandoned by the Malibu Safari owners and needs help being rescued ASAP. Plz help get the word out!! @komonews @ABC @CBSNews @jameswoodsreal

#StanleyTheGiraffe was one of the exotic animals that was abandoned during evacuation by the Malibu Wine Safari. After telling the public the animals were safe, the winery finally admitted they had left the animals behind. #Malibu #WhatTheFuckIsWrongWithPeople#WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/Gb3V4QAAn0