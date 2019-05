Πέθανε ο ηθοποιός που έπαιξε τον Chewbacca στη σειρά Star Wars (video)

403135.1

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

One of the gentlest souls there has ever been.



A big man, with an even bigger heart.



Thank you for the memories, Peter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y5wWuaZlRs — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) May 2, 2019

Five films. Endless memories.



Rest in peace to an absolute legend, Peter Mayhew.



May the Force be with you. pic.twitter.com/2X8za47MPm — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) May 2, 2019