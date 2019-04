Πέθανε το κορίτσι του James Bond στην ταινία Goldfinger

We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/gMkqqheGJ7

Unfortunately we must share the very sad news that our dear friend Tania Mallet has sadly passed away. She was a very classy and beautiful lady inside and out. We will cherish the memories of the infamous trips to Holland with her and Eunice. pic.twitter.com/rWENPSWPnA