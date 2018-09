Μια αιωρούμενη πεζογέφυρα στο Ντιτρόιτ απέκτησε φωτισμό

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @dezeen for featuring Phillip K. Smith's 'Detroit Skybridge':

'American artist Phillip K Smith III has installed coloured lights along a skybridge in Detroit, which illuminate in various gradients and patterns at night.

The Detroit Skybridge project reactivates a disused pedestrian walkway that links two towers in the Michigan city's downtown area.

The 100-foot-long (30-metre) bridge was designed by Gino Rossetti of local firm Rossetti Architects in 1976, to connect the 16th floors of the Guardian Building and One Woodward.' -Bridget Cogley

Photo by Lance Gerber