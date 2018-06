Έφυγε από τη ζωή η γυναίκα χάρη στην οποία μας συστήθηκε ο Τζέιμς Μποντ

We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed. pic.twitter.com/c5kVHs256Y

Comment from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.” pic.twitter.com/W0UOcDEuZq