Αυτοί είναι οι υποψήφιοι για τα εφετινά Όσκαρ

Η 90η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Οσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 4 Mαρτίου 2018 με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ.
Ο Τζον Μπέιλι, Πρόεδρος της Ακαδημίας, δήλωσε στην εισαγωγή του ότι είναι πολύ περήφανος για την κινηματογραφική σοδειά της χρονιάς – «ταινίες που δεν είχαν μόνο ψυχαγωγική αξίας απλώς για τους θεατές, αλλά μας προκάλεσαν» σημείωσε.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες στις σημαντικότερες κατηγορίες έχουν ως εξής:
Προσαρμοσμένου σεναρίου
Ο James Ivory για το Call Me By Your Name
Οι Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber για το The Disaster Artist
Οι Scott Frank, James Mangold και Michael Green για το Logan
Ο Aaron Sorkin για το Molly's Game
Οι Virgil Williams και Dee Rees για το Mudbound
Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου
Οι Emily V Gordon και Kumail Nanjiani για το The Big Sick
Ο Jordan Peele για τοGet Out
Η Greta Gerwig για το Lady Bird -
Οι Guillermo del Toro και Vanessa Taylor για το The Shape of Water
Ο Martin McDonagh για το Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Σκηνοθεσίας
Ο Christopher Nolan για την Dunkirk
Ο Jordan Peele για το Get Out
Η Greta Gerwig για το Lady Bird
Ο Paul Thomas Anderson για το Phantom Thread
Ο Guillermo del Toro για The Shape of Water
Καλύτερης ταινίας
And finally the BIG one....
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Πρώτου γυναικείου ρόλου
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Πρώτου ανδρικού ρόλου
Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Day Lewis
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary OIdman
Denzel Washington
Β ανδρικού ρόλου
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Β γυναικείου ρόλου
Mary J Blige - Mudbound
Alison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Όσκαρ οπτικών εφέ
Blade Runner 2049
Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
